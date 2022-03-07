How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary’s Game Live Online on March 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST, the #19 Saint Mary's Gaels face the Santa Clara Broncos from Orleans Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Saint Mary’s Gaels vs. Santa Clara Broncos

When: Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

The Saint Mary's vs. Santa Clara game will be streaming on ESPN2.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's Game Preview: Saint Mary's Gaels take on the Santa Clara Broncos in WCC Tournament

Santa Clara Broncos (21-10, 10-5 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-6, 12-3 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Saint Mary’s Gaels play the Santa Clara Broncos in the WCC Tournament.

The Gaels have gone 16-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks eighth in the WCC in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Matthias Tass paces the Gaels with 6.2 boards.

The Broncos are 10-5 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Santa Clara won the last meeting 77-72 on Feb. 9. PJ Pipes scored 21 to help lead Santa Clara to the victory, and Tommy Kuhse scored 16 points for Saint Mary’s (CA).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tass is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Gaels. Kuhse is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Jalen Williams is averaging 18.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Broncos. Josip Vrankic is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 91.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.