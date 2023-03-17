How to Watch Virginia Commonwealth vs. Saint Mary’s March Madness Game Live Online on March 17, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT, the #16 Saint Mary's Gaels face the Virginia Commonwealth Rams from MVP Arena. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Saint Mary’s Gaels vs. Virginia Commonwealth Rams

The Saint Mary’s vs. Virginia Commonwealth game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream TBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Virginia Commonwealth on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. Virginia Commonwealth game on TBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Virginia Commonwealth on Sling TV?

You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. Virginia Commonwealth game on TBS with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Virginia Commonwealth on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. Virginia Commonwealth game on TBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Virginia Commonwealth on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Saint Mary’s vs. Virginia Commonwealth game on TBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Saint Mary’s vs. Virginia Commonwealth on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Saint Mary’s vs. Virginia Commonwealth game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Virginia Commonwealth vs. Saint Mary's Game Preview: Saint Mary's (CA) and VCU square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

By The Associated Press

VCU Rams (27-7, 15-3 A-10) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-7, 14-2 WCC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -4; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Saint Mary’s Gaels play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the VCU Rams.

The Gaels are 14-2 against WCC opponents and 12-5 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks seventh in the WCC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Bowen averaging 5.0.

The Rams are 15-3 in A-10 play. VCU has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Johnson is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Rams. Jalen DeLoach is averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.