How to Watch Monmouth vs. Saint Peter’s Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the face the Monmouth Hawks from Boardwalk Hall. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Saint Peter’s vs. Monmouth Hawks

When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST

TV: ESPNU

The Saint Peter's vs. Monmouth game will be streaming on ESPNU.

Monmouth vs. Saint Peter's Game Preview: Saint Peter's Peacocks take on the Monmouth Hawks in MAAC Championship

Monmouth Hawks (21-12, 11-9 MAAC) vs. Saint Peter’s Peacocks (18-11, 14-6 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Peter’s Peacocks face the Monmouth Hawks in the MAAC Championship.

The Peacocks are 9-4 on their home court. Saint Peter’s ranks second in the MAAC shooting 35.3% from deep, led by Doug Edert shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

The Hawks are 11-9 in conference games. Monmouth ranks ninth in the MAAC scoring 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Walker Miller averaging 1.2.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Saint Peter’s won 70-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. KC Ndefo led Saint Peter’s with 14 points, and George Papas led Monmouth with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 11.1 points. Ndefo is shooting 50.8% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Papas is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Shavar Reynolds is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.