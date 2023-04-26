How to Watch ‘Saint X’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It’s always a tragedy when a family member dies. But when the circumstances surrounding their death become murkier instead of clearer, sometimes there’s only one person who can get to the bottom of things. That’s the premise of “Saint X,” the new thriller series coming to Hulu on Wednesday, April 26. When a missing young woman turns up dead , only her enterprising sister can figure out the truth of what happened to her. You can watch Saint X with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

The series, which is told via multiple timelines, explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. It explores how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth. Will she be able to find out what really happened, or will the same fate befall her when she starts asking too many questions?

“Saint X” is an adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin’s novel of the same name. The show stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend, Betsy Brandt and Michael Park. Three episodes will premiere on Wednesday, April 26, and one episode per week will follow after.

‘Saint X’ Premiere Schedule

Hulu will be airing ‘Saint X’ Premiere on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Episode 1 : Wednesday, April 26, 2023

‘Saint X’ Premiere Trailer