 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Saint X Hulu

How to Watch ‘Saint X’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

It’s always a tragedy when a family member dies. But when the circumstances surrounding their death become murkier instead of clearer, sometimes there’s only one person who can get to the bottom of things. That’s the premise of “Saint X,” the new thriller series coming to Hulu on Wednesday, April 26. When a missing young woman turns up dead , only her enterprising sister can figure out the truth of what happened to her. You can watch Saint X with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Saint X’ Premiere

About ‘Saint X’ Premiere

The series, which is told via multiple timelines, explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. It explores how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth. Will she be able to find out what really happened, or will the same fate befall her when she starts asking too many questions?

“Saint X” is an adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin’s novel of the same name. The show stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend, Betsy Brandt and Michael Park. Three episodes will premiere on Wednesday, April 26, and one episode per week will follow after.

Can you watch ‘Saint X’ Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Saint X on Hulu.

‘Saint X’ Premiere Schedule

Hulu will be airing ‘Saint X’ Premiere on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Episode 2: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Episode 3: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Episode 4: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Episode 5: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Episode 6: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
  • Episode 7: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Episode 8: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Can you watch ‘Saint X’ Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Saint X and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Saint X’ Premiere?

You can watch Saint X on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Saint X’ Premiere Trailer

  • Saint X

    April 26, 2023

    A young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

  • 30-Day Trial
    hulu.com

    Hulu

    Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid's Tale.”

    It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

    The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

    30-Day Trial
    $7.99+ / month
    hulu.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.