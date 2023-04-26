How to Watch ‘Sam - A Saxon’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It’s not often that a TV series will take viewers behind the Iron Curtain and into a place and time where Communism still reigned supreme. But that’s exactly what “Sam- A Saxon,” the new series coming to Hulu on Wednesday, April 26 aims to do. It tells the story of the first Black police officer in East German history, and how corruption and racism led to his downfall. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 'Sam - A Saxon'

“Sam - A Saxon” is based on the incredible, true story of Samuel Meffire, the first black policeman in East Germany. This is a gripping series that follows Sam’s irrepressible search for his place in an intensely prejudiced society. In his fight to overcome the system, he becomes the face of an anti-racism campaign and a symbol of a new Germany.

However, his meteoric rise to fame is quickly followed by an abrupt downfall as he ends up behind bars with German tabloids branding him “public enemy #1”. During the years following the German reunification, Sam sees himself go from hero to zero in the public’s eyes. Now Sam’s real story is coming to light at last, and you can see his journey from start to finish in this amazing new series from Hulu.

