How to Watch ‘Sampled’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Music and travel fans will be thrilled to hear about the newest addition to Paramount+ . This week, a fresh MTV docuseries titled “Sampled” premieres exclusively on Paramount+. Join some of your favorite musicians, including Arlo Parks, Bas, GoldLink, Marc Rebillet, NGHTMRE, and Tinashe, as they experience the world while on tour. The six-episode docuseries debuts on Tuesday, Dec. 13. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About 'Sampled' Series Premiere

Whether you’re a fan of travel documentaries or this series features some of your favorite artists, this is sure to be an exciting adventure you won’t want to miss. “Sampled” offers an unfiltered look into the artists’ lives and takes viewers on adventures across the globe. Each of the six episodes highlights one artist in one location. There are stops in Berlin, Monterrey, Amsterdam, London, Medellin, and Tokyo.

While visiting new cities on tour, the musicians have the chance to meet up with other creatives and locals. This gives them a more raw glimpse into various parts of the world. Along the way, they embrace this opportunity and dive into unique cultures.

What is the 'Sampled' Series Premiere episode schedule?

All six episodes are available to stream beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The episodes include:

“Anarchy in the U.K.” “Amsterdammed” “Tokyo Calling” “Mi Gente” “El Corrido de Monterrey” “Born to Die in Berlin”

