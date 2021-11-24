How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Atlanta faces San Antonio on 5-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks (9-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-12, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will attempt to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 2-5 at home. San Antonio allows 110.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Hawks are 1-8 on the road. Atlanta ranks third in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.7% as a team from downtown this season. Skylar Mays leads the team shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doug McDermott is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 10.4 points. Dejounte Murray is averaging 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Trae Young is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 25 points and nine assists. John Collins is averaging 17.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 106.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Doug McDermott: out (knee), Jock Landale: out (health protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).