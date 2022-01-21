How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or YES Network, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Spurs

Brooklyn Nets (28-16, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (17-28, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the San Antonio Spurs. Durant is first in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game.

The Spurs have gone 9-13 in home games. San Antonio has an 11-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nets have gone 16-5 away from home. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.8 points per game in the paint led by Kyrie Irving averaging 10.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won the last matchup in overtime on Jan. 9. Durant scored 28 points to help lead the Nets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is shooting 48.7% and averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

James Harden is averaging 22.6 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets. Durant is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 107.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Tre Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (reconditioning).

Nets: DeAndre’ Bembry: out (back), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Paul Millsap: out (personal), Nicolas Claxton: out (hamstring).