How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and KMYS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on KMYS, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Murray, Spurs to host Ball and the Hornets

By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (15-14, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (10-16, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets take on Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs in non-conference play.

The Spurs are 6-8 on their home court. San Antonio is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 35.1% from downtown, led by Joe Wieskamp shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Hornets are 7-10 on the road. Charlotte leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.3% as a team from downtown this season. Ish Smith paces them shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 18 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Derrick White is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Ball is averaging 20 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 24.1 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 110.4 points, 47.9 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 120.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), Mason Plumlee: out (health and safety protocols), Jalen McDaniels: out (health protocols), Ish Smith: out (health protocols).