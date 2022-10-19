 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets

In San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports RSNs, these are your only ways to watch Spurs and Hornets games this season.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Spurs vs. Hornets Last Game

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio begins season at home against Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Charlotte Hornets for the season opener.

San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 15.4 from the free throw line and 33.9 from deep.

Charlotte went 43-39 overall with a 21-20 record on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 28.1 assists per game on 42.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle).

