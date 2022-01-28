How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio plays Chicago on 3-game home skid

Chicago Bulls (30-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (18-31, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio takes on Chicago looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Spurs are 9-16 on their home court. San Antonio leads the league with 27.8 assists per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 9.1.

The Bulls are 13-11 on the road. Chicago ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 108.6 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Murray is averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Lonzo Ball is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 111.0 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 108.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: out (health and safety protocols).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (finger), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).