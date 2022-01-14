How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on January 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Spurs take on the Cavaliers on 4-game slide

Cleveland Cavaliers (24-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (15-26, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio aims to stop its four-game skid when the Spurs play Cleveland.

The Spurs are 7-11 on their home court. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 7.0.

The Cavaliers are 13-9 on the road. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.2% from downtown. Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers shooting 41% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 13.4 points and 9.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Darius Garland is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Love is averaging 18.7 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 111.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Drew Eubanks: out (illness), Derrick White: out (health and safety protocols), Doug McDermott: out (health protocols), Tre Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Isaac Okoro: out (elbow).