How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio and Dallas meet for conference showdown

By The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks (4-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2-5, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -1

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio takes on Dallas in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

San Antonio finished 17-25 in Western Conference action and 14-22 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Spurs allowed opponents to score 112.8 points per game and shoot 47.2% from the field last season.

Dallas went 7-5 in Southwest Division play and 21-15 on the road last season. The Mavericks shot 47% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 104-99 in the last matchup on Oct. 29.

INJURIES: Spurs: Doug McDermott: day to day (right knee), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (back), Kristaps Porzingis: out (back), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols).

