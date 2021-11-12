How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio hosts Dallas in conference showdown

By The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks (7-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-7, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio faces Dallas in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

San Antonio finished 17-25 in Western Conference play and 14-22 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Spurs averaged 111.1 points per game last season, 47.8 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

Dallas went 42-30 overall and 7-5 in Southwest Division play during the 2020-21 season. The Mavericks averaged 112.4 points per game last season, 16.5 on free throws and 41.4 from deep.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mavericks won 109-108 in the last meeting on Nov. 4. Jalen Brunson led the Mavericks with 31 points, and Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 23 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (health and safety protocols), Keita Bates-Diop: out (back), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (back).