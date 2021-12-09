How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on December 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Altitude, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Jokic, Nuggets set for matchup against the Spurs

By The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (12-12, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (8-15, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup against San Antonio. He ranks fifth in the league scoring 26.3 points per game.

The Spurs are 3-11 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 108.3 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Nuggets are 7-6 in Western Conference play. Denver is third in the NBA allowing just 104.5 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 23 the Nuggets won 102-96 led by 32 points from Jokic, while Keldon Johnson scored 27 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is shooting 44.5% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Will Barton averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Jokic is shooting 57.8% and averaging 26.7 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 105.0 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 3-7, averaging 105.6 points, 38.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keldon Johnson: day to day (ankle), Devin Vassell: day to day (quad), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).