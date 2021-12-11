How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Altitude, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Jokic and the Nuggets visit the Spurs

By The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (12-13, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-15, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the San Antonio Spurs. Jokic ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.1 points per game.

The Spurs are 4-11 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference with 35.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 7.3.

The Nuggets are 7-7 in conference play. Denver ranks seventh in the league with 24.9 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 7.2.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 10 the Spurs won 123-111 led by 23 points from Derrick White, while Aaron Gordon scored 25 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Spurs. White is averaging 16.9 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Will Barton averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Gordon is averaging 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Nuggets: 3-7, averaging 107.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keldon Johnson: out (ankle), Devin Vassell: day to day (quad), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).