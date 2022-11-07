Best Ways to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets

In San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV don't carry Bally Sports Southwest and Altitude, these are your only ways to watch Spurs and Nuggets games this season.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio takes on Denver, looks to stop 3-game slide

Denver Nuggets (6-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-5, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup against Denver after losing three straight games.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play last season. The Spurs averaged 7.6 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Denver went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets gave up 118.0 points per game while committing 25.0 fouls last season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Spurs 126-101 in their last matchup on Nov. 6. Nah’Shon Hyland led the Nuggets with 24 points, and Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Zach Collins: day to day (leg), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Romeo Langford: day to day (toe).

Nuggets: Ish Smith: day to day (calf), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle).