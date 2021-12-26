How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on December 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Detroit plays San Antonio on 9-game road slide

Detroit Pistons (5-26, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-18, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to stop its nine-game road losing streak when the Pistons play San Antonio.

The Spurs are 6-9 on their home court. San Antonio ranks fifth in the NBA with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 4.1 offensive boards.

The Pistons have gone 2-14 away from home. Detroit is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Jerami Grant is averaging 20.1 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 117.1 points, 47.9 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 104.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: day to day (health protocols), Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Isaiah Stewart: day to day (health protocols), Saben Lee: day to day (health protocols), Killian Hayes: day to day (health protocols), Isaiah Livers: day to day (conidtioning), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).