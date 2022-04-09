 Skip to Content
How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, KMYS, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

In San Antonio the game is streaming on KMYS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on YouTube TV. While in San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

In San Antonio, San Francisco, and Nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---
KMYS (The CW)-----
NBA TV≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Warriors take on the Spurs, look for 4th straight victory

Golden State Warriors (51-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (34-46, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Warriors take on San Antonio.

The Spurs are 24-26 against conference opponents. San Antonio averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 19-19 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Warriors are 31-19 against conference opponents. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Spurs won 110-108 in the last matchup on March 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Poeltl is averaging 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 7-3, averaging 115.5 points, 46.7 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 108.7 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV: day to day (back), Dejounte Murray: day to day (illness), Doug McDermott: out for season (ankle), Jock Landale: day to day (foot).

Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

