How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on January 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and KENS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

In San Antonio and Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Houston faces San Antonio on 3-game skid

Houston Rockets (11-31, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (15-25, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to break its three-game losing streak with a win over San Antonio.

The Spurs are 1-4 against the rest of their division. San Antonio is sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.9 rebounds. Jakob Poeltl leads the Spurs with 8.9 boards.

The Rockets are 1-4 against the rest of their division. Houston allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 116.4 points while allowing opponents to shoot 47.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Eric Gordon averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Jalen Green is averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 112.5 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 109.6 points, 39.8 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Derrick White: out (health and safety protocols), Doug McDermott: out (health protocols), Keldon Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Devin Vassell: out (health and safety protocols), Thaddeus Young: out (health and safety protocols), Tre Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Jock Landale: out (back), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Rockets: Eric Gordon: out (groin), Trevelin Queen: out (personal), Armoni Brooks: out (health and safety protocols), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).