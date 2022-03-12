How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and KMYS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Indiana takes on San Antonio, seeks to break 3-game slide

Indiana Pacers (22-45, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (26-41, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to break its three-game losing streak with a win over San Antonio.

The Spurs are 13-20 in home games. San Antonio ranks fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.3 rebounds. Jakob Poeltl paces the Spurs with 9.2 boards.

The Pacers have gone 7-26 away from home. Indiana has a 2-12 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last meeting 131-118 on Nov. 1, with Domantas Sabonis scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poeltl is averaging 13.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray is averaging 24.6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Chris Duarte averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Buddy Hield is shooting 48.8% and averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Spurs: Romeo Langford: out (hamstring), Devontae Cacok: out (heel), Keita Bates-Diop: out (back), Doug McDermott: out (illness), Joshua Primo: out (illness).

Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: out (concussion), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Lance Stephenson: day to day (ankle).