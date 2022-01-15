How to Watch LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Spurs face the Clippers on 5-game losing streak

Los Angeles Clippers (21-22, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (15-27, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 218

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing five straight games.

The Spurs have gone 8-16 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 110.8 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Clippers are 13-18 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles allows 105.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spurs won 116-92 in the last matchup on Dec. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Bryn Forbes is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Luke Kennard averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Marcus Morris is averaging 19.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 1-9, averaging 107.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 101.0 points, 42.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Derrick White: out (health and safety protocols), Tre Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Luke Kennard: out (health protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot), Justise Winslow: out (health and safety protocols).