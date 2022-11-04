How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Game Online on November 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio faces conference foe Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (4-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes San Antonio and Los Angeles face off.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play last season. The Spurs averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second chance points and 39.8 bench points last season.

Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Clippers shot 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Isaiah Roby: out (illness), Devin Vassell: out (knee), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Keldon Johnson: out (calf).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols).