How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on October 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio and Los Angeles meet for conference showdown

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers (1-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (1-2, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to San Antonio for a Western Conference matchup.

San Antonio finished 33-39 overall and 17-25 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Spurs averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second chance points and 39.1 bench points last season.

Los Angeles finished 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers gave up 107.0 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devontae Cacok: day to day (not with team), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (right ankle), Wayne Ellington: out (left hamstring).