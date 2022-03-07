How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on March 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Los Angeles visits San Antonio after James' 56-point showing

Los Angeles Lakers (28-35, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (24-40, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the San Antonio Spurs after LeBron James scored 56 points in the Lakers’ 124-116 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The Spurs are 14-22 in Western Conference games. San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 3.8.

The Lakers are 16-23 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference shooting 34.8% from deep. Dwight Howard leads the Lakers shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Spurs defeated the Lakers 138-110 in their last meeting on Dec. 24. Keita Bates-Diop led the Spurs with 30 points, and James led the Lakers with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is shooting 46.2% and averaging 20.4 points for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

James averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 29.4 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 119.5 points, 43.6 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 110.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (foot), LeBron James: day to day (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Avery Bradley: day to day (knee).