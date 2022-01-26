How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Morant and the Grizzlies take on conference foe San Antonio

Memphis Grizzlies (32-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (18-30, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -3; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Spurs are 2-5 in division play. San Antonio ranks fifth in the league with 46.2 rebounds led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 9.1.

The Grizzlies are 24-11 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 1 the Grizzlies won 118-105 led by 30 points from Morant, while Bryn Forbes scored 15 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, nine assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Morant is scoring 25.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 111.9 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 50.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: out (health and safety protocols).

Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson: out (health protocols), Brandon Clarke: day to day (back), Tyus Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Desmond Bane: day to day (health protocols), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).