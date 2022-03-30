How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Spurs face the Grizzlies on 4-game win streak

Memphis Grizzlies (53-23, second in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (31-44, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into a matchup against Memphis as winners of four straight games.

The Spurs have gone 21-24 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is seventh in the league with 45.5 rebounds led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 9.3.

The Grizzlies are 33-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is fifth in the Western Conference with 25.7 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 6.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 118-105 on March 1, with Morant scoring 52 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 21 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Steven Adams is averaging 7.1 points, 10 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 125.2 points, 52.0 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 8.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Romeo Langford: out (hamstring), Lonnie Walker IV: out (back), Doug McDermott: out for season (ankle).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (thigh), Ja Morant: out (knee), Killian Tillie: day to day (knee).