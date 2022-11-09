 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Online on November 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio faces Memphis, aims to break home losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-6, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Memphis looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second chance points and 39.8 bench points last season.

Memphis finished 56-26 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies averaged 9.8 steals, 6.5 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Zach Collins: out (leg), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (toe).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Steven Adams: day to day (ankle), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).

