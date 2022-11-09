How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Online on November 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

All Live TV Streaming Services

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio faces Memphis, aims to break home losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-6, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Memphis looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second chance points and 39.8 bench points last season.

Memphis finished 56-26 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies averaged 9.8 steals, 6.5 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Zach Collins: out (leg), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (toe).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Steven Adams: day to day (ankle), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).