How to Watch Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on December 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and KENS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on KENS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Heat face the Spurs, seek 5th straight win

Miami Heat (22-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (14-19, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -3.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Heat take on San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 7-10 in home games. San Antonio is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Heat are 10-9 in road games. Miami ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.3 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Tyler Herro is scoring 20.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 16.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 120.6 points, 49.1 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Heat: 8-2, averaging 108.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Dejounte Murray: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Kyle Lowry: out (health and safety protocols), Udonis Haslem: out (health protocols), P.J. Tucker: out (leg), Max Strus: out (health protocols), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).