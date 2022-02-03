How to Watch Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on February 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and KENS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on KENS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Miami takes on San Antonio, looks to end 3-game slide

Miami Heat (32-20, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (19-33, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami is looking to stop its three-game skid with a victory against San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 10-17 at home. San Antonio ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 7.1.

The Heat are 14-14 on the road. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.5% from deep. Udonis Haslem leads the Heat shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doug McDermott is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 11.5 points. Murray is shooting 47.0% and averaging 21.6 points over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Duncan Robinson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler is averaging 18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 114.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 107.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Zach Collins: out (reconditioning).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols), Kyle Lowry: out (personal), P.J. Tucker: day to day (knee).