How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on March 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Murray, Spurs to host Towns and the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (39-30, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (26-42, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Minnesota in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Spurs are 16-22 in conference games. San Antonio ranks seventh in the NBA with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 3.9 offensive boards.

The Timberwolves are 26-18 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 4-3 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 115-90 on Nov. 19, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is scoring 20.7 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Spurs. Lonnie Walker IV is averaging 18.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Towns is scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Timberwolves. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 18.8 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 116.7 points, 47.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 122.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Romeo Langford: out (hamstring), Keldon Johnson: out (rest), Jakob Poeltl: out (back), Devontae Cacok: out (heel), Joe Wieskamp: out (illness), Dejounte Murray: out (calf).

Timberwolves: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (quad), Anthony Edwards: day to day (knee), Patrick Beverley: day to day (ear), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (groin).

