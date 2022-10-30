 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Today on October 30, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North Extra, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North Extra, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Outside those markets, the game is airing on NBA TV, which is available on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio plays conference rival Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits San Antonio in Western Conference action Sunday.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference action last season. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 53.2 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

Minnesota finished 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Timberwolves averaged 109.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.7 last season.

The two teams play for the 99th time this season. The Timberwolves defeated the 134-122 in their last matchup on Oct. 27. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 34 points, and Keldon Johnson led the with 27 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (heel), Kyle Anderson: day to day (back).

