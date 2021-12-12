How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on December 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio takes on New Orleans in conference showdown

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (8-20, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-16, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 220

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays New Orleans in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Spurs are 0-3 against opponents in the Southwest Division. San Antonio is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 53.8 points in the paint. Jakob Poeltl leads the Spurs with 10.6.

The Pelicans are 6-12 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans gives up 109.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Spurs. Derrick White is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18.8 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 110.3 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 47.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keldon Johnson: day to day (ankle), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).