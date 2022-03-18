How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Murray and the Spurs host conference foe New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (28-41, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (27-43, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio hosts New Orleans in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Spurs are 4-7 against Southwest Division teams. San Antonio is the top team in the Western Conference with 28.1 assists per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 9.4.

The Pelicans are 19-23 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference with 13.8 fast break points per game led by Herbert Jones averaging 2.0.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 124-114 on Feb. 13, with Murray scoring 31 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is shooting 46.4% and averaging 20.9 points for the Spurs. Lonnie Walker IV is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 25.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 115.7 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 119.7 points, 47.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Romeo Langford: out (hamstring), Keita Bates-Diop: out (back), Devontae Cacok: day to day (heel), Doug McDermott: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: day to day (hamstring).