How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Online on November 23, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+, while in New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Spurs face the Pelicans on 5-game losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (10-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-12, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup with New Orleans after losing five games in a row.

The Spurs are 0-1 against Southwest Division opponents. San Antonio is sixth in the Western Conference with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 3.8.

The Pelicans are 3-0 against the rest of their division. New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference giving up just 110.6 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 21.3 points and 3.3 assists. Devin Vassell is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

CJ McCollum averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Brandon Ingram is shooting 47.9% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 1-9, averaging 105.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 116.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Zach Collins: out (leg), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (health and safety protocols), Jakob Poeltl: day to day (knee).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Trey Murphy III: day to day (foot), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).