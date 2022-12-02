How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Online on December 2, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, December 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and KMYS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In San Antonio the game is streaming on KMYS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on YouTube TV. While in New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio hosts New Orleans, aims to end home slide

New Orleans Pelicans (13-8, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-16, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its three-game home slide with a victory over New Orleans.

The Spurs have gone 0-2 against division opponents. San Antonio has a 4-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Pelicans are 4-1 against opponents from the Southwest Division. New Orleans is third in the Western Conference scoring 117.1 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last matchup 129-110 on Nov. 24, with Zion Williamson scoring 32 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 20.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Devin Vassell is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Williamson is scoring 23.1 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 14.9 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 1-9, averaging 107.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 115.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (quad), Jeremy Sochan: out (quad), Josh Richardson: out (ankle), Blake Wesley: out (knee).

Pelicans: Herbert Jones: day to day (ankle), E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Brandon Ingram: out (toe), CJ McCollum: out (health and safety protocols), Naji Marshall: out (illness).