How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- When: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM
In San Antonio and Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. This RSN is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.
Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Oklahoma
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Oklahoma
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Southwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Live TV Streaming Option
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on conference foe San Antonio
Oklahoma City Thunder (14-29, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (16-28, 12th in the Western Conference)
San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs in Western Conference action Wednesday.
The Spurs are 9-17 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 110.5 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.
The Thunder are 10-20 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City is 6-13 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.
The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup on Nov. 8, with Mike Muscala scoring 20 points in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is shooting 44.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.
Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 107.5 points, 46.3 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.
Thunder: 2-8, averaging 102.0 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.
INJURIES: Spurs: Tre Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).
Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (health and safety protocols).