How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In San Antonio and Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Oklahoma City faces San Antonio on 6-game losing streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-48, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (26-43, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City is looking to break its six-game slide with a win over San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 16-23 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is fifth in the Western Conference with 13.8 fast break points per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 3.0.

The Thunder are 14-30 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City is fourth in the Western Conference with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.0.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Spurs won 114-106 in the last matchup on Feb. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 20.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spurs. Lonnie Walker IV is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 24.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Lindy Waters III is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 119.2 points, 45.0 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.1 points per game.

Thunder: 2-8, averaging 111.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Romeo Langford: out (hamstring), Keita Bates-Diop: out (back), Devontae Cacok: out (heel), Doug McDermott: out (ankle).

Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Ty Jerome: out for season (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Derrick Favors: out (back), Aaron Wiggins: out (illness), Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder).