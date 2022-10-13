How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preseason Game Live Online on October 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- When: Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In San Antonio and Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
