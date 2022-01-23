How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Embiid leads Philadelphia against San Antonio after 40-point game

Philadelphia 76ers (26-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (17-29, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the San Antonio Spurs after Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the 76ers’ 102-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Spurs are 9-14 in home games. San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 46.2 rebounds. Jakob Poeltl leads the Spurs with 9.1 boards.

The 76ers are 16-9 on the road. Philadelphia is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 119-100 on Jan. 8. Embiid scored 31 points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Poeltl is averaging 12.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Embiid is averaging 28.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 107.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

76ers: Danny Green: out (hip), Ben Simmons: out (back), Matisse Thybulle: out (shoulder), Seth Curry: day to day (ankle), Shake Milton: out (back).