How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Spurs take on the Suns on 4-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

Phoenix Suns (13-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-11, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Spurs play Phoenix.

The Spurs are 1-9 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Suns are 11-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 48.4 points per game in the paint led by Deandre Ayton averaging 12.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.8 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Devin Booker is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 14.7 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 105.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Suns: 10-0, averaging 114.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jock Landale: day to day (health protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (injury maintenance).