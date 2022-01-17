How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Phoenix puts road win streak on the line against San Antonio

Phoenix Suns (33-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (16-27, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -4.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its five-game road win streak intact when the Suns take on San Antonio.

The Spurs are 9-16 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is second in the Western Conference with 27.6 assists per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 8.9.

The Suns are 20-7 in conference play. Phoenix is second in the Western Conference scoring 112.3 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 108-104 in the last matchup on Dec. 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 19.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spurs. Bryn Forbes is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

JaVale McGee is averaging 10.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 107.3 points, 46.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 114.4 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Tre Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: day to day (ankle), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: day to day (ankle).