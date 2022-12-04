How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns Game Online on December 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

In San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Phoenix takes on San Antonio following Booker's 41-point game

Phoenix Suns (15-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-17, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits the San Antonio Spurs after Devin Booker scored 41 points in the Suns’ 122-121 loss to the Houston Rockets.

The Spurs are 2-15 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio allows the most points in the league, giving up 120.8 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 50.8%.

The Suns are 12-4 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference shooting 37.9% from downtown. Damion Lee paces the Suns shooting 48.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell is averaging 20.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Booker is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, while averaging 29.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Mikal Bridges is shooting 51.4% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 0-10, averaging 105.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 120.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (quad), Jeremy Sochan: out (quad), Josh Richardson: out (ankle), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Doug McDermott: out (ankle).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (heel).