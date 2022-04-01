How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and KENS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In San Antonio the game is streaming on KENS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV. In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Portland faces San Antonio on 5-game slide

Portland Trail Blazers (27-49, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (31-45, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to end its five-game losing streak with a victory over San Antonio.

The Spurs are 21-25 in Western Conference games. San Antonio ranks sixth in the league with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 4.0 offensive boards.

The Trail Blazers are 11-35 in conference play. Portland has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 133-96 on March 24. Dejounte Murray scored 28 points points to help lead the Spurs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 21.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Anfernee Simons averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Drew Eubanks is shooting 69.8% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 1-9, averaging 108.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.6 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Romeo Langford: out (hamstring), Doug McDermott: out for season (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Greg Brown III: day to day (eye), Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Josh Hart: out (knee), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (foot), Didi Louzada: day to day (kne), Damian Lillard: out for season (abdominal), Trendon Watford: out (knee), Eric Bledsoe: out for season (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out for season (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee), Justise Winslow: out (calf).