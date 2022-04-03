How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Portland takes on San Antonio on 6-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (27-50, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (32-45, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to stop its six-game skid with a win over San Antonio.

The Spurs are 22-25 in Western Conference games. San Antonio leads the Western Conference with 28.0 assists per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 9.3.

The Trail Blazers have gone 11-36 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 12-18 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 130-111 on April 2. Devin Vassell scored 22 points points to help lead the Spurs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Murray is shooting 45.7% and averaging 25.1 points over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Anfernee Simons is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists. Drew Eubanks is shooting 67.3% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 117.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 1-9, averaging 108.7 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Romeo Langford: out (hamstring), Dejounte Murray: day to day (illness), Doug McDermott: out for season (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Josh Hart: out (knee), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (abdominal), Trendon Watford: out (knee), Eric Bledsoe: out for season (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out for season (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee), Justise Winslow: day to day (calf).