How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and KMYS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

In San Antonio the game is streaming on KMYS, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on YouTube TV. While in Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio hosts Sacramento on 3-game home skid

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio aims to stop its three-game home slide with a win over Sacramento.

San Antonio went 17-25 in Western Conference action and 14-22 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Spurs averaged 111.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.8 last season.

Sacramento went 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Kings averaged 25.6 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Kings: Robert Woodard II: day to day (hamstring).