 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and KMYS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

In San Antonio the game is streaming on KMYS, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on YouTube TV. While in Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
KMYS (The CW)-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio hosts Sacramento on 3-game home skid

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio aims to stop its three-game home slide with a win over Sacramento.

San Antonio went 17-25 in Western Conference action and 14-22 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Spurs averaged 111.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.8 last season.

Sacramento went 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Kings averaged 25.6 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Kings: Robert Woodard II: day to day (hamstring).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.