How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Fox, Kings square off against the Spurs

Sacramento Kings (23-41, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (24-38, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -6; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings visit Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

The Spurs are 14-21 in conference matchups. San Antonio ranks second in the league with 54.1 points in the paint led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 11.8.

The Kings are 16-25 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 4-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 121-114 on Dec. 19, with Buddy Hield scoring 29 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poeltl is averaging 13.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Spurs. Doug McDermott is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Fox is averaging 22 points and 5.3 assists for the Kings. Justin Holiday is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Doug McDermott: day to day (knee), Romeo Langford: day to day (groin).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out (back).