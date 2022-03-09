 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Toronto takes on San Antonio, seeks to break 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (34-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (25-40, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims to end its three-game losing streak with a win over San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 12-19 at home. San Antonio averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 13-18 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Raptors are 17-15 on the road. Toronto ranks fourth in the league scoring 15.2 fast break points per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 3.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 129-104 in the last matchup on Jan. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is shooting 46.5% and averaging 20.5 points for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Siakam is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 16.1 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 122.0 points, 43.7 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points per game.

Raptors: 3-7, averaging 103.6 points, 44.0 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV: out (illness), Keita Bates-Diop: out (back), Devin Vassell: out (groin).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee), Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring), OG Anunoby: out (finger).

