How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Game Online on November 2, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors

Spurs vs. Raptors Last Game

Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio faces Toronto in non-conference showdown

Toronto Raptors (4-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio and Toronto face off in non-conference action.

San Antonio finished 34-48 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Spurs averaged 7.6 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Toronto finished 2-4 overall with a 24-17 record on the road a season ago. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 111.5 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Isaiah Roby: day to day (illness), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (illness), Josh Richardson: day to day (back), Devin Vassell: day to day (knee).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (back), Otto Porter Jr.: out (personal).