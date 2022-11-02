How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Game Online on November 2, 2022: TV & Viewing Options
On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the San Antonio Spurs face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors
- When: Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Spurs vs. Raptors Last Game
Can you stream San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Southwest
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southwest
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: San Antonio faces Toronto in non-conference showdown
Toronto Raptors (4-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-2, fourth in the Western Conference)
San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio and Toronto face off in non-conference action.
San Antonio finished 34-48 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Spurs averaged 7.6 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.
Toronto finished 2-4 overall with a 24-17 record on the road a season ago. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 111.5 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season.
INJURIES: Spurs: Isaiah Roby: day to day (illness), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (illness), Josh Richardson: day to day (back), Devin Vassell: day to day (knee).
Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (back), Otto Porter Jr.: out (personal).