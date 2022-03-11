How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the San Antonio Spurs face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Mitchell, Jazz square off against the Spurs

Utah Jazz (41-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (25-41, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs host Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz.

The Spurs are 15-22 against conference opponents. San Antonio is first in the Western Conference with 28.2 assists per game led by Murray averaging 9.4.

The Jazz have gone 27-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jazz won 110-104 in the last matchup on Dec. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spurs. Lonnie Walker IV is averaging 18.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Mitchell is shooting 45.2% and averaging 25.5 points for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 118.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points per game.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 114.6 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Romeo Langford: out (hamstring), Devontae Cacok: out (heel), Keita Bates-Diop: out (back), Joshua Primo: out (illness).

Jazz: None listed.